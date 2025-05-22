Shiv Sena (UBT) claims to have found money meant to bribe House panel members

Maharashtra’s Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) has claimed to have found ₹five crore at a government guest house in Dhule and said it was meant to bribe the members of the Arjun Khotkar-led state assembly estimates committee. The panel was due to scrutinise the utilisation of funds in Dhule. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut asked chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to order an inquiry. (X)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said his party leaders locked the room where the money was kept for allegedly bribing the panel and called the police. He alleged their complaint was not registered immediately, and police did not turn up for hours. “They came very late. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis should order an inquiry into the matter. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) should look into the matter.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) said former lawmaker Anil Gote and local leaders on Wednesday found the cash in room number 102 of the guest house booked in the name of Kishor Patil, Khotkar’s assistant.

Police said they have seized the case but did not specify the exact amount.

Khotkar, a member of the deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, refuted the allegations as baseless and said the committee has nothing to do with the money. He sought an inquiry into whether the money was planted in the room to defame the committee. “It seems that someone planted that money to defame us,” Khotkar said.

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Sudhir Mungantiwar expressed shock over the cash recovery and demanded an inquiry to bring out the truth and restore trust in the legislative committees.