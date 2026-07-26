Devendra Fadnavis may replace Pralhad Joshi as education minister, claims Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday termed Pralhad Joshi's appointment as Union Education Minister a "temporary arrangement", claiming that the Centre was looking for a permanent replacement and suggesting that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis could be considered for the post.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut called Pralhad Joshi's appointment as the new education minister of the country "temporary" and instead recommended current Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for the role. (HT Photo)

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Addressing a press conference, Raut said, "Pralhad Joshi is currently the interim Education Minister. At best, he might make a good Coal Minister. He has worked as the Coal Minister and for the BJP, but now he has been appointed Education Minister. I believe this is a temporary arrangement; the government is actively searching for and deliberating on a permanent Education Minister."

"To my knowledge, Devendra Fadnavis could be the country's best Education Minister. Modi ji has also made up his mind about this. He is aligned with RSS ideology, is well-educated, and possesses experience in running a state," he added.

Raut said the decision could be delayed due to uncertainty over who would lead Maharashtra if Fadnavis moved to New Delhi.

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"However, the dilemma is: if Devendra Fadnavis moves to Delhi, who will become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra? The decision is stalled due to this pressure. Yet, the word from within Delhi is that Modi ji has resolved to provide the country with a capable Education Minister," he said.

Raut also criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the police action during the student-led agitation at Jantar Mantar, alleging that students and young women were subjected to police excesses.

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"Amit Shah is responsible for this. He is also responsible for the wrongdoings occurring even today. If there is one person accountable for undermining democracy, ruining the future of the youth, and harming the nation, it is Amit Shah," Raut alleged.

He further claimed that Shah was seeking to rise to the country's top political position and said, "However, Amit Shah can never become the Prime Minister of this country. He bears the curse of the students. Mark my words."

On the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following the 37-day-long agitation, Raut said the Centre had been forced to bow to the power of the youth movement.

"For the first time in 12 years, the Modi government has had to bow down to the power of the youth and accept their demands. A government should always remain humble towards the people, but BJP governments have erased words like 'humility' and 'restraint' from their vocabulary," he said.

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Raut also alleged that several young people lost their lives during the movement and faced police action.

"Yet, restraint is essential, as 20 to 21 youths lost their lives in this movement; many committed suicide, endured lathi-charges, suffered head injuries, were hit by pellet gun shots, and some even lost their eyesight," he said.

Referring to the Tiranga rally organised by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray in Mumbai, Raut said the event was intended to express gratitude following the conclusion of the Jantar Mantar agitation.

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"No political party flags will be displayed at the rally. Only the Tricolour will be present. Only two leaders--Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray--will address the gathering," he said.

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On Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray's remarks on culpable homicide in connection with the NEET-UG controversy, Raut said negligence in the examination system had contributed to the deaths of young people.

"If someone is held responsible for a suicide, a case of culpable homicide is registered against them. If the rule of law prevails in the country, such a case should be registered against everyone involved--from the Prime Minister down to the Education Minister," Raut said.

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He also claimed that the youth movement had demonstrated the importance of political unity, saying, "Those in power should learn a lesson from this movement: one should not display the arrogance that comes with a majority."

On the INDIA bloc, Raut said efforts were underway to strengthen the alliance and claimed discussions had been held with several Opposition leaders, including AAP National convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

He also gave a message to the Opposition, saying, "All student organisations appeared united at Jantar Mantar. Whether it was the red flag, the blue flag, or any other, everyone came together. The day the Opposition sets aside its flags and differences to unite, Narendra Modi and his government will not be able to remain in power for even a single day."

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On Sharad Pawar, he said, "Sharad Pawar is one of the country's most experienced leaders. It is possible that Prime Minister Modi listened to him and considered his views, but the real blow came from the movement at Jantar Mantar.".

On Pradhan's statement that he had been "distressed for ten days", Raut said, "If he was distressed, why did he keep the youth hungry for so long? He should have resigned immediately."

The remarks come after Pradhan resigned from the Union Council of Ministers on Saturday amid the nationwide agitation over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Following his resignation, Pralhad Joshi was given the additional charge of the Ministry of Education.

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