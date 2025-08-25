Shiv Sena (UBT) won't join JPC for bill to remove PM, CMs; calls it ‘mere stunt’

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday accused the Narendra Modi government of pushing the 130th Constitutional amendment to “bulldoze democracy”. Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, and Aaditya Thackeray during the party's Foundation Day function, in Mumbai.(PTI File)

The 130th amendment referred to the bill introduced by union home minister Amit Shah for the removal of the PM, CMs or Ministers jailed for more than 30 days, even without a conviction. In a post on X, apparently quoting his party chief, Uddhav Thackeray, Raut wrote that the JPC formed to review the bill was a “mere stunt”.

“Modi govt is pushing the 130th Constitutional Amendment to bulldoze democracy & people’s elected govt. The JPC formed to review this bill is a mere stunt. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray clarifies that Shiv Sena will not participate in such a JPC,” the post read.

Before Shiv Sena (UBT), the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party have already announced that they will not nominate any MPs for the JPC.

The bill to remove jailed PM, CMs, and ministers introduced in parliament

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday introduced in the Lok Sabha three contentious bills that bar any minister, chief minister or Prime Minister from holding the position after getting arrested, amid a storm of Opposition protests and sloganeering that even saw the draft legislation torn up and pieces of paper flung at the minister.

Tempers flared, copies of the bills were torn, and members of the ruling and opposition coalitions came face-to-face and jostled in the Lower House, which eventually sent the three bills to a joint parliamentary committee, comprising 21 members of the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha.

Some Opposition members charged towards the Well of the House and even headed towards Shah, who was introducing the bill around 2 PM, forcing a brief adjournment and admonishment from Speaker Om Birla.

When the House reconvened at 3 PM, 15 marshals were brought inside, and the home minister introduced the bills from the fourth row instead of the first, guarded by marshals.