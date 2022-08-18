Shivamogga reported 4 attacks since August 13

Four assault cases have been reported in communally-sensitive Shivamogga district since August 13, when some miscreants removed a hoarding carrying a photo of Hindutva icon VD Savarkar in the district.

Shivamogga police said they have lodged eight cases in connection with assaults and violence on Independence Day over the Savarkar hoarding.

Police officials said while two attacks took place on August 15, one case each was reported on August 13 and August 16.

The first case was reported on Saturday when a minor was attacked over the display of a Savarkar photo at a mall in the city. As per the complaint lodged by the minor’s uncle, the 17-year-old boy was at a mall to eat. During this time, a mob that was holding a protest asked him for his name and then assaulted him.

“Police were able to rescue him. He suffered minor injuries. The suspects in the case were holding a protest over removal of Savarkar photo following protests from some Muslim groups,” said an official. No arrests have been made in the case so far.

The second attack took place on August 15 when the city saw violence over the removal of a Savarkar banner from Amir Ahmed circle. Around 2 pm, 19-year-old Saddam Hussain Jamkhand was assaulted by a group of people at Uppar Keri, while he was returning home from Gandhi Bazar.

“A group of people stopped my scooter and asked me for my name and started attacking me when I told them my name. They hit my neck and back with sharp objects. It seems they attacked me because my name is Saddam Hussain. They let me go only when a police vehicle came by,” he said.

Even in this case, no arrests have been made so far, said a senior officer.

The third incident was reported around 3.15 pm when Prem Singh was attacked by four men. According to Alok Kumar, additional director general of police (ADGP law and order), Singh (20) was stabbed following clashes between members of the Hindu and Muslim communities on Monday after a banner featuring Savarkar’s image was put up at Amir Ahmed Circle as part of Independence Day celebrations.

The Muslim group tried to replace the banner with that of Tipu Sultan at the same location, triggering a verbal duel followed by a clash between the two groups.

“Those arrested in connection with the stabbing were carrying weapons when they had arrived at the spot of violence. After police dispersed the groups, the four accused ran away, but later surrounded Singh and another person near MKK road. While the other person, Saravan, escaped, the gang stabbed Singh,” the ADGP said.

The fourth case was reported on Tuesday around 9.30 am when a man identified as Sunil, a resident of Nehru Nagar in Bhadravathi town, was beaten up and hit on his head and face, allegedly by Muslim youth. The survivor, who has links with the Bajrang Dal, is being treated at a local hospital. The accused has been identified as Mubaraq.

Speaking to reporters in Shivamogga, superintendent of police (SP) BM Lakshmi Prasad said, “The two people involved in the fight reside in the same neighbourhood. The fight took place because of a petty issue and there is no communal angle in the case. We have registered a case as per sections 341 and 323 of IPC.”

Apart from these assault cases, four more complaints have been filed by government officials. The first complaint was filed on August 13 by Pramod HP, an official of Shivamogga City Corporation, against people who objected to the portrait of Savarkar at the mall. MD Sharief has been arrested in the case.

Following the clashes on Monday, police registered two separate cases. Roopesh, a police official, filed a complaint against eight to 10 people who placed a hoarding of Savarkar’s photo disobeying the instruction by police on the spot. Police had warned them against putting up the hoarding as it could disturb the peace.

Ravindra Prasad, a police official, filed a case against four unknown people, who removed a hoarding carrying Savarkar’s photo. Their act instigated the clashes that ensued Manjunath Kuri, PSI of Vinoba Nagar, filed a complaint against Mohammed Jabi, who allegedly attempted to stab him in an attempt to escape. This reportedly forced the police officer to shoot at the accused and arrest him.

