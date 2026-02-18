Shivraj Chouhan directs officials to achieve target of creating 6 crore 'Lakhpati Didis'

Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed officials to work on a "war footing" to achieve the government's target of creating 6 crore 'Lakhpati Didis' under rural livelihoods mission. File photo of Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (PTI)

He has directed official to prepared a time-bound plan to link 10 crore women with financial inclusion initiatives, PTI reported.

The minister said that achieving the target requires expanding bank linkages, credit access, insurance coverage and financial literary among women. He said that financial inclusion is key to strengthening livelihoods and promoting economic independence among self-help group (SHG) members.

"Achieving the ambitious goal of 6 crore 'Lakhpati Didis' would require connecting at least 10 crore women to the various financial inclusion initiatives of the Ministry of Rural Development," Chouhan said.

According to Rural Development Ministry data, the mission has so far facilitated about ₹1.5 lakh crore in bank-linked financial assistance. It has also connected nearly 5 crore people with financial literacy initiatives and extended insurance coverage to around seven crore beneficiaries.

Lakhpati Didis go digital at SARAS Aajeevika Mela At the ongoing SARAS Aajeevika Mela 2026, more than 450 stalls operated by women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs) from across the country are prominently displaying QR codes, underscoring the expanding role of digital payments in grassroots enterprises.

A majority of these groups have been recognised under the government’s Lakhpati Didi initiative, signalling how financial digitisation is increasingly being positioned as a key driver of income growth.

Across the venue, QR codes linked to platforms such as Paytm, PhonePe and Google Pay are clearly visible at most stalls, reflecting a broader shift toward cash-light transactions among rural entrepreneurs.