Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government wins confidence motion in Madhya Pradesh

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 12:58 IST

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who took oath as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on Monday, won a confidence motion in the state assembly and thus proved the BJP government’s majority in the House. No one from the Opposition Congress was present in the House.

The independent, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs too voted in favour of the BJP government’s confidence motion.

Chouhan was sworn-in as the 19th chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on Monday night.

In the state assembly, BJP has 106 MLAs and Congress 92 while the effective strength of the state assembly has been reduced to 205 after resignation of 23 MLAs and two seats lying vacant. There are four independent, two BSP and one SP MLAs.

State assembly budget session was reconvened on Tuesday with only agenda of the BJP government led by Chouhan seeking a trust vote in the state assembly.

During the four-day session which will see three sittings, the new government will also seek a vote on account in the state assembly later.

Earlier, on Monday night, Speaker NP Prajapati tendered his resignation from the post while a no-confidence motion that the BJP legislature party moved was lying against him.