e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government wins confidence motion in Madhya Pradesh

Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government wins confidence motion in Madhya Pradesh

Shivraj Singh Chouhan was sworn-in as the 19th chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on Monday night.

india Updated: Mar 24, 2020 12:58 IST
Ranjan
Ranjan
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan led BJP government won a confidence motion in the state assembly on Tuesday.
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan led BJP government won a confidence motion in the state assembly on Tuesday. (PTI)
         

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who took oath as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on Monday, won a confidence motion in the state assembly and thus proved the BJP government’s majority in the House. No one from the Opposition Congress was present in the House.

The independent, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs too voted in favour of the BJP government’s confidence motion.

Chouhan was sworn-in as the 19th chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on Monday night.

Also Watch | ‘Will fight Coronavirus’: Shivraj Chouhan takes MP CM oath for 4th time

 

In the state assembly, BJP has 106 MLAs and Congress 92 while the effective strength of the state assembly has been reduced to 205 after resignation of 23 MLAs and two seats lying vacant. There are four independent, two BSP and one SP MLAs.

State assembly budget session was reconvened on Tuesday with only agenda of the BJP government led by Chouhan seeking a trust vote in the state assembly.

During the four-day session which will see three sittings, the new government will also seek a vote on account in the state assembly later.

Earlier, on Monday night, Speaker NP Prajapati tendered his resignation from the post while a no-confidence motion that the BJP legislature party moved was lying against him.

tags
top news
PM Modi to address nation today at 8pm on coronavirus, 2nd time in a week
PM Modi to address nation today at 8pm on coronavirus, 2nd time in a week
Govt readying economic package to help during corona lockdown: Fin Min
Govt readying economic package to help during corona lockdown: Fin Min
Omar Abdullah, in detention since August 5 last year, to be released
Omar Abdullah, in detention since August 5 last year, to be released
Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh cleared of CAA protesters, some detained
Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh cleared of CAA protesters, some detained
Keeper, opener: 3 Ganguly captaincy decisions that changed Indian cricket
Keeper, opener: 3 Ganguly captaincy decisions that changed Indian cricket
16 private labs can now conduct coronavirus tests
16 private labs can now conduct coronavirus tests
‘People having holiday, picnics’: Akhtar slams Pakistanis over Covid threat
‘People having holiday, picnics’: Akhtar slams Pakistanis over Covid threat
James Bond’s favourite carmaker comes up with its most potent V6 engine ever
James Bond’s favourite carmaker comes up with its most potent V6 engine ever
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesPunjab Covid-19Coronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19 infected CasesToday SensexCoronavirus updateCovid-19 crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news