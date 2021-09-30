Shivraj Singh Chouhan to meet PM Modi today; MP's development, central scheme on agenda

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in New Delhi to discuss multiple developmental projects and central schemes being implemented in the state, according to officials familiar with the matter. Chouhan will also apprise the Prime Minister regarding the central government's ‘Devranya Yojana’ for Scheduled Tribes; the meeting is expected to begin at 4pm on Thursday, as per the officials.

“In the meeting, various development works and public welfare topics of Madhya Pradesh will be discussed and the chief minister will apprise the prime minister about Centre's ‘Devaranya Yojana’ for Scheduled Tribes,” the officials said. “Shivraj Singh Chouhan will brief the prime minister about the progress of the ongoing central government schemes in the state. He will discuss the acquisition of crops, diversification, and innovation in agriculture.”

The issue of better utilisation of the funds under the Compensatory Afforestation Management and Planning Authority (Campa) and the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) is also expected to come up at some point during the meeting.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also personally thank the Prime Minister for approving ‘medical device parks’ in the state earlier this week. For context, the Narendra Modi-led central government had approved the ₹400 crore-worth ‘Promotion of Medical Device Parks’ across select states to extend government support to the medical devices industry in India. Madhya Pradesh was one of the states which received “in-principle” approval from the central government for the scheme, along with Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

“The chief minister will express his gratitude to the prime minister approving Medical Device Park in the state,” said the officials aware of the developments. According to them, a few other points of discussion between the two ministers will include the Bulk Drug Park, the digital health card, and other programmes under the ‘Suraj Abhiyan’ scheme.