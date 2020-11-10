e-paper
Home / India News / Shopian encounter: 2 unidentified terrorists neutralised in J&K’s Kutpora

Shopian encounter: 2 unidentified terrorists neutralised in J&K’s Kutpora

According to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the troops of 178 CRPF along with the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted a joint cordonand search operation in Kutpora, Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir.

india Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 11:59 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir
A brief exchange of fire had occurred between the troops and terrorists at 6 am.
A brief exchange of fire had occurred between the troops and terrorists at 6 am.(AP)
         

At least two unidentified terrorists neutralised in an ongoing operation in Kutpora area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

According to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the troops of 178 Bn CRPFalong with the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted a joint cordonand search operation in Kutpora, Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir.

A brief exchange of fire had occurred between the troops and terrorists at 6 am, the CRPF said.

