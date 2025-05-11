Shops begin to reopen in J&K; some remain closed amid continuing India-Pakistan tension

Following days of heightened tension along the India-Pakistan border, City Chowk in Jammu witnessed the first signs of cautious reopening on Sunday. Hazoor Sheikh, a shop owner, waits for customers at his store in the market near the main bus stand in the border town of Poonch in India's Jammu region on May 11, 2025. (AFP)

While the majority of shops remained closed, a few business owners began returning to their establishments after the recent ceasefire, which brought a temporary sense of relief to the region.

Tarsem Lal Gupta, who runs a bag shop in the area, was among the few who resumed operations after a two-day hiatus. "There is no customer, there is no work. It's been one week since the work has halted. Hoping it will get better in future," he said.

Gupta explained that the relative calm prompted him to open his shop, though business activity remained minimal. "The situation is getting normal. So, let's see how the market will go, but there's no work at all. We're running at zero."

Commenting on why so many shops remain shut, he noted the absence of support staff. "The thing is that generally the labour is not local. In fear, labour didn't come. Now the owner of the shop can't run the shop alone. Hence, a few shops are shut. The ones who run their shop on their own are opening the shops. They also get tired of being at home. Let's see how the situation gets in the next 4-5 days. If it gets better, it will be normal after 7-10 days. Everything depends on tomorrow's meeting. If conditions are accepted by our Modi government, then it will be good."

In the same area, Sikander, a hawker, shared his concern about the disruption to livelihoods. "What can we do? It's very tough for the poor. Like today is Sunday -- on Sundays, we usually make enough to cover our expenses for the whole week, and even that is not happening today. We've come here after 3-4 days. We've rented rooms. It's very difficult for us. We have 2-3 children, so we're facing a lot of hardship. No matter what, we need money for household expenses. We have to raise our children. How will we take care of them?"

Looking ahead, he expressed a preference for stability over conflict. "We are hopeful for the future, as we are not worried about the war. We know India can win. But we don't want a war to happen, that's not what we desire. What we want is peace, for business to run smoothly, and for things to be set right. We don't want anything else."

For others like Sunny Ganotra, an auto-rickshaw driver, the situation has had a direct impact on earnings. "No one has any work. My auto business is completely down. People are too scared to step outside, so there's no work at all."

He added that while a few shops are beginning to reopen, many families still rely on their daily income to meet basic needs. "What can we do? They also have children to raise. The government has to manage things, too, so everything has to be considered. There are little children at home who need to be fed. If we earn in the morning, only then will the stove be lit at night."

Ganotra also spoke about his own family's challenges. "In my family, it's just my mother--she's paralysed--so her expenses are also our responsibility, mine and my brother's. Our father is also unwell. We've come to work after at least 4-5 days. Today, the situation in Jammu is a bit better, so we thought we'd try and see if we can manage something for a basic meal."

He described the economic difficulties faced by those like him: "No one is coming. The market is empty. People are too scared to come out. Some have lost their homes, some have lost their brothers. Out of fear, no one is stepping outside."

"I came in the morning. I earned 80 rupees, out of which I spent 10 on tea. So I have 70 rupees left. Now there are two families, and I have children of my own, too. Where will we earn from?" he asked.

Making a direct appeal, Ganotra said, "I want to appeal to the Modi government to improve the situation as soon as possible. The poor and working-class people depend on their daily earnings to light the stove at home. The government should bring an end to Pakistan quickly so that things can return to normal."

As the situation continues to develop, residents of City Chowk are watching closely, hopeful that stability will return and business can resume in full over the coming days.