Shortly before Maharashtra doctor's suicide, she texted accused Prashant Bankar: Police

Amid the ongoing probe into the death of a woman doctor who died by suicide in Maharashtra’s Satara district earlier this week, another startling detail has surfaced. Amid the investigation into the case, reports have surfaced of the deceased also leaving behind a four-page suicide letter. (X/@SataraPolice)

A police officer aware of the investigation told news agency PTI that before her death, the 29-year-old doctor, who worked in Pune, had spoken over the phone with Prashant Bankar, the son of her landlord.

The officer added that the two had also exchanged chat messages on their mobile phones shortly before the incident.

Bankar is the same person who has been accused of mentally harassing the doctor, according to the suicide note left by her. He was later arrested on Saturday.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, with initial reports suggesting that the victim had sought to speak with Bankar shortly before the tragedy.

Police are examining phone records and digital communications to piece together the timeline of events.

Investigators are exploring all angles, including potential harassment or personal conflicts, to understand the reasons behind the victim's actions.

Maharashtra doctor's death The 29-year-old woman was posted as a medical officer in a government hospital in Satara's Phaltan area on a contractual basis. She was found hanging inside a hotel room in the town on Thursday night.

In the letter, she stated that she was pressured to issue fake fitness certificates for accused individuals in police cases, not only by police officials but also, in one case, by a member of Parliament, along with two of his personal assistants, as reported by NDTV. HT.com could not independently verify this.

The four-page letter alleged that she was harassed when she refused to bow to the pressures that were exerted by police officials as well.

Rape allegation In the suicide note written on her palm, she also alleged that sub-inspector Gopal Badane raped her on multiple occasions, while Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her.

A case of rape and abetment to suicide was registered against the duo.

"One of the accused, Bankar, has been arrested and brought to Phaltan. The investigation is underway," the official said.

A team from the Phaltan police arrested Prashant Bankar, one of the two men the doctor had named in a suicide note written on her palm, from Pune, he said.