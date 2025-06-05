Should Tesla invest in India? Elon Musk's father Errol Musk responds

Errol Musk, the father of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is currently touring India, said on Thursday that the electric vehicle company will be lucky to establish its business in India. I'm here (in India) to begin working with Servotech and am looking forward to spending a lot of time in the country," Errol Musk said.(PTI)

“Tesla will be very lucky to get it here and be a part of the car network,” said Errol Musk, during an ANI interview at ISKCON Delhi today, after he was asked if the company will invest in India.

Acknowledging that Tesla is a public company and that he cannot speak for the company as a whole, he said that India is a wonderful market. “It is an incredible market for anything,” he added.

Errol Musk's India tour itinerary was packed with events aimed at promoting India's strategic push to become a global leader in green technologies and EV charging infrastructure exports.

“Electric vehicles are going to be the vehicles of the future everywhere. In the next few years, there will be 10 times more electric vehicles on the road,” explained the 79-year-old electrical engineer who joined the global advisory board of India-based EV tech company, Servotech.

Talking about Elon Musk's future visits to India, he said, “India is a place that he(Elon Musk) will come in due course and extend Starlink for the rural population, for WiFi for the people in the countryside".

Errol Musk arrived in Delhi on June 1 for his five-day India tour. According to a PTI report, the South African businessman held multiple meetings with policymakers, investors, business leaders, and senior bureaucrats on June 2.

His tour also included a visit to the Ram temple in Ayodhya, along with the nearby Hanumangarhi temple on Wednesday afternoon, accompanied by his daughter Alexandra Musk.