Elon Musk's father Errol Musk arrives in India, will seek blessings at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Errol Musk, father of Tesla owner Elon Musk, arrived in Delhi on Sunday to begin his five-day India tour. The tour will include a visit to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, news agency PTI said, citing sources. Errol Musk (second from left), businessman and father of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, arrived in New Delhi on June 1.(PTI)

The South African businessman will hold multiple meetings with policymakers, investors, business leaders, and senior bureaucrats on June 2. He will leave for South Africa on June 6.

"(Errol) Musk's itinerary is packed with events aimed at promoting India's strategic push to become a global leader in green technologies and EV charging infrastructure exports," PTI said, citing people aware of the development.

Errol Musk's India tour

The 79-year-old who joined the global advisory board of homegrown Servotech will also visit its solar and EV charger manufacturing unit in Safiabad, Haryana and participate in a plantation drive.

"Musk will also visit Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya Ram Mandir to seek blessings from Shree Ram Lalla, reflecting his engagement with India's cultural and spiritual heritage," they said.

Elon Musk's relationship with father

Appearing on a podcast in February, Errol called out his son and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. When asked if he thought his billionaire son was a good father, Errol replied no and accused him of using "too many nannies". He also claimed that Musk did not spend time with his children.

Meanwhile, the Tesla CEO described his childhood as unhappy and without financial privilege. However, Errol denied this and claimed that Elon went to school in a Rolls-Royce and his children grew up in comfort.

