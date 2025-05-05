'Show up or face action': SC to Samay Raina, 4 others over NGO's plea

The Supreme Court of India has issued a stern message on the misuse of social media platforms, particularly in cases involving the ridicule of persons with disabilities and rare disorders. The court has sought the presence of five social media influencers, including popular comedian Samay Raina, in response to a plea filed by an NGO alleging that the individuals mocked people with disabilities and rare medical conditions. Supreme Court made the remarks while hearing the case against Samay Raina

Hearing the petition, the apex court emphasized that while the Constitution guarantees the right to freedom of speech and expression, it is "not absolute", especially when it comes at the cost of another’s dignity. "No one can demean anybody in the name of free speech," the court stated during the proceedings.

The bench expressed deep concern over the influence and reach of social media personalities and described the alleged conduct as "damaging" and "demoralising" to already vulnerable sections of society. The court underlined the urgent need for accountability and indicated that "some remedial and punitive action is needed."

Samay Raina's legal troubles

The case comes at a time when Samay Raina is already facing heat due to a controversy involving his show India's Got Latent. There was a massive backlash following Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remark on one of the episodes.

Ranveer’s comment on parents and sex led to multiple FIRs being filed against the YouTuber, Samay, Apoorva Mukhija, and Ashish Chanchlani.

Recently, the Supreme Court reprimanded the comedian for alleged derogatory remarks about visually impaired individuals and people with disabilities on his show. The court said it was “really disturbed” by the comments. While Apoorva and Ranveer have already started making content, fans are waiting for Samay to be back with his comedy gigs.