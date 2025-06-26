‘Show us poll footage first’: Pawan Khera as ECI invites Rahul Gandhi for talks on Maharashtra election charges

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday reiterated that the party has been demanding machine-readable digital voter lists and polling day video footage from Maharashtra and Haryana since 2024, in connection with its allegations of “industrial-scale rigging” in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. His remarks came after the Election Commission invited Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for discussions on the issue. Congress leader Pawan Khera pointed out a five-month gap between the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Maharashtra, during which 40 lakh new voters were added, raising questions about the integrity of the electoral roll.(AICC)

Khera said the Congress will approach the Election Commission with its findings after receiving the requested data.

Speaking to ANI, Khera said, “We have been saying since 2024 that we need both the digital machine-readable voter list of Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections and the digital machine-readable voter list of Maharashtra Assembly elections. There was a gap of 5 months between these two elections. In these 5 months, 40 lakh new votes have been added, so first, give us the digital machine-readable voter list. Give us the video footage of Maharashtra Assembly elections and Haryana Assembly elections, we are ready to come after that.”

ECI invites Rahul Gandhi for talks

After the Election Commission invited Rahul Gandhi for talks over his allegations concerning the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Congress party responded on Thursday with a formal letter.

The EC had written to Gandhi on June 12, addressing his claims made in a newspaper article and stating that elections are conducted strictly in accordance with the law. As of now, Gandhi has not replied to the Commission’s letter, sources said.

In its response, the Congress party requested a machine-readable digital copy of the Maharashtra voter list and polling day video footage from Maharashtra and Haryana within a week. The party stated that it would present its analysis to the EC once the data is received.

In the letter, the Congress wrote, “We request you to provide us with a machine-readable, digital copy of the Maharashtra voter lists and video footage of the polling day of Maharashtra and Haryana within a week from the date of this letter. This has been a long-standing request that should be easy for the EC to comply with. The Congress party leadership will be happy to meet with the EC soon after we have received these. In that meeting, we will even present our analysis findings to you.”

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had urged the EC to publish consolidated, digital, machine-readable voter rolls for the most recent Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections, including Maharashtra, stating that “telling the truth” is crucial to protecting the Commission’s credibility.

Meanwhile, the Congress’s EAGLE cell, tasked with monitoring free and fair elections, also sent a letter to the EC. It claimed that more new voters were added in Maharashtra between the May 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the November Assembly elections than in the five years from the 2019 state polls to the 2024 general election. “This has never happened before and defies basic common sense and logic.”

Sources said Congress leaders were initially scheduled to meet the EC on May 15 as part of a grievance redressal session with political parties. However, the meeting was later cancelled and a new date has not been set.

On Tuesday, Gandhi again took to social media to criticise the poll body and raise fresh concerns.