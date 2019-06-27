Show zero tolerance to terror, Amit Shah tells forces in J-K

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday called for tightening the noose around terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, urging security forces to show zero tolerance towards terrorist activities and take strict action against terror funding in the state.

On the second day of his two-day visit to the state, Shah also met the widow and two children of a police officer killed in a militant attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on June 12, at their Belgarden home. During the interaction, which lasted about half an hour, the Union minister offered the widow of the officer a government job.

Shah talked tough on terror during a security review meeting with top officials from the Centre and the state, including Governor Satya Pal Malik. He met many political and non-political delegations, including one comprising 30 sarpanches, but did not meet leaders of any mainstream party such as the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party or the Congress, officials said.

Briefing the media, state chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam quoted Shah as saying, “There should be zero tolerance towards terrorism and terrorists. There should be continued strict action against terror funding. The rule of law should be enforced.”

Shah praised the efforts of the J&K police in countering terrorism and militancy, and said the state government should commemorate the martyrdom of its policemen in their hometowns and villages in an appropriate manner each year.

“Prominent public places should also be named after martyred policemen,” Shah was quoted as saying in the meeting.

In line with what he said, Shah visited the family of slain Anantnag station house officer Arshad Khan amid tight security.

Khan was injured in a militant attack on KP Road in Anantnag on June 12, having reached the spot shortly after Central Reserve Police Force personnel were targeted and a firefight was underway. While five jawans died in the attack, Khan was airlifted to AIIMS in New Delhi and succumbed to injuries four days later.

Soon after meeting Khan’s family, Shah tweeted: “Visited the home of inspector Arshad Khan, SHO Anantnag in Srinagar, who was martyred in a terror attack & offered my condolences to the bereaved family. His sacrifice for the security of our nation has saved many lives. Entire nation is proud of Arshad Khan’s valour & courage.”

He also interacted with a delegation of sarpanches at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre.

After the meeting, Altaf Thakur, sarpanch of Dadsara Tral, said, “Yes, we met him and demanded a separate election commission for panchayats polls in J&K and holding elections for block and district development boards, among other things. He was very receptive and asked us to work for the people, especially in rural areas.”

Although he did not meet leaders of mainstream parties, he had an extended meeting with the state Bharatiya Janata Party leadership and members of the tribal association.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference leader tweeted: “After the two day visit of the Union Home Minister to J&K, I hope there is a better understanding of the ground realities of the situation and the need to change the approach to the state.”

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 23:57 IST