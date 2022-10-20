Shrikant Tyagi reaches home after release from jail; wife says special diwali

NOIDA: Shrikant Tyagi, the 34-year-old self-proclaimed politician who was arrested on charges of abusing and heckling a woman at a housing society in Noida, walked out of Luksar jail and reached home on Thursday evening, a little over two months after his dramatic arrest by the Uttar Pradesh police from Meerut on August 9.

Tyagi was granted bail by the Allahabad high court on Monday. A release order by the Surajpur court was issued only on Thursday.

According to Arun Pratap Singh, superintendent of Luksar jail in Gautam Budh Nagar, the release order reached the jail on Thursday morning. “The bail order passed by the high court was submitted at the trial court in Surajpur after which it passed a release order to the jail. Tyagi was released around 6.30pm after completing all the formalities,” he said.

After his release, Tyagi headed to his home in Grand Omaxe society at Sector 93B in Noida, escorted by his supporters.

Tyagi’s wife Anu said that she is elated with the news. “We are thankful to the Tyagi community for their endless support. We will distribute sweets among all our supporters once he is home. Diwali will be special for me and my kids as we will celebrate it with him,” she said.

The Tyagi community held a mahapanchayat in Noida in support of Shrikant Tyagi on August 29 where they alleged that he was booked under false charges.

Dharmendra Tyagi, a member of Tyagi community who was part of the mahapanchayat said, “We are happy about the release of Tyagi and this will lessen the anguish among the community. However, our demand for an independent inquiry into the matter still stands”.

Earlier in the day, the Allahabad high court heard the case filed by 125 residents of Grand Omaxe society against the Noida authority’s anti-encroachment drive. The high court asked all parties to maintain the status quo till the next date of hearing on November 1.

A two-judge bench of justices Manoj Kumar Gupta and Jayant Banerji also asked the developer of the high-rise society to appear in court for the next hearing. In its response to the petition, the Noida authority said that its action was aimed at removing illegal construction by ground floor residents of the group housing society.

The counsel of petitioners, Akhilesh Misra and Nayab Ahmad Khan, said that they would file a rejoinder to Noida authority’s reply before the next date of hearing as the authority had proceeded with the demolition exercise despite the court’s emergency hearing and directions to stop work immediately.

