Shut down madarsas to check ISIS’ influence on Muslim children: UP Shia board chief writes to PM Modi

Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to shut down primary-level madarsas across the country in order to check terror group ISIS’ influence on Muslim children.

Rizvi, who has supported the demand for Ram temple in Ayodhya and uniform civil code, said Muslim children, if they want, can take admission in madarsas after completing high school.

“It can be seen that children are soft targets for running any mission and at this point of time ISIS is a dangerous terror organisation which is gradually getting hold over the Muslim population across the world.

“...if madarasas are not shut down, about half of the country’s population will become supporters of the ISIS ideology in 15 years’ time,” Rizvi said in the letter. He said the support to the ISIS is clearly visible in Kashmir where children are being alienated from people of other religion in the name of Islamic education.

“In rural areas of the country too, primary madarasas in the name of donations are harming the future of our children and promoting fundamentalist thinking... this is damaging both the country and Muslim children,” he said.

Taking admission in madrasas after schooling will not only help them take normal education till the high school-level along with children of different sections of society and religion, but also will deter them from getting easily influenced by fundamentalist thinking, Rizvi said.

He has previously supported the demand of Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya and a mosque, ‘Masjid-e-Aman’, in Lucknow.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 21:40 IST