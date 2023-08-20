Siddaramaiah, Ashok Gehlot among Cong leaders dropped from CWC

In a significant reorganisation within the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Mallikarjun Kharge, the party president, has announced a major reshuffle. Among the 28 newly appointed members of the committee, notable leaders Shashi Tharoor and Sachin Pilot have been included.

Congress leaders Siddaramaiah (L) and Ashok Gehlot.

The reshuffle has been carried out just eight months before the scheduled 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress dropped the names of existing members and also those who passed away in recent times.

Ghulam Nabi AzadGhulam Nabi Azad announced his resignation from the Congress party on August 26, 2022. In his letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi Azad cited "the increasing sway of a ‘coterie of inexperienced sycophants’ as the reason behind his exit from the party. Azad served as the 7th chief minister of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir from 2005 to 2008 and was also the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare. He was elected to the 8th Lok Sabha in 1984 and was a member (1990-1996) from Maharashtra in Rajya Sabha.

Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot was among the leaders who were dropped from the CWC list. Gehlot has served as the Chief Minister two times that is from 1998 to 2003 and from 2008 to 2013. He was elected to the 7th Lok Sabha from Jodhpur parliamentary constituency in 1980. He went on to represent Jodhpur in the 8th, 10th, 11th, and 12th Lok Sabha sessions as well.

SiddaramaiahSiddaramaiah is currently serving as the chief minister of Karnataka. He along with DK Shivakumar were the architects of Congress' victory in the just concluded Karnataka assembly election. The Congress veteran had served as the chief minister from 2013 to 2018.

Harish RawatRawat has been a five-time member of the Parliament. He also served as the chief minister of Uttarakhand from 2012 to 2017. In the assembly elections of 2017, he lost his own seat.

Motilal Vora

Congress leader Motilal Vora worked for several newspapers before he forayed into politics and won his first assembly election in 1972. He was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in 1980. Vora was inducted into the cabinet as a minister in Arjun's Singh's administration in 1983. Vora tested positive for Covid in 2020 and breathed his last at AIIMS, Delhi.

Oommen ChandyCongress leader Oommen Chandy was a two-time chief minister from Kerala. He has been elected to the Kerala Legislative Assembly from Puthuppally Assembly constituency for an unbelievable ten times in 1970, 1977, 1980, 1982, 1987, 1991, 1996, 2001, 2006 and 2011.

Ahmed PatelAhmed Patel was the trusted aide of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. He represented Gujarat seven times in the Parliament of India which includes three terms in Lok Sabha and four stints in the Rajya Sabha. Patel tested positive for Covid in 2020. On 25 November 2020 he breathed his last due to multiple organ failure.

Tarun GogoiGogoi served as the chief minister of Assam from 2001 to 2016.

He had begun his political career in 1968 rose to become the joint secretary of AICC in 1976. In 1997, Gogoi was elected to the Assam Legislative Assembly from Margherita Assembly Constituency. Gogoi also served as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Food between 1991 and 1993. From 1993 to 1995, he served as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Food Processing Industry. He died on November 23, 2020.

