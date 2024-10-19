Siddaramaiah signals cautious approach on Lingayat reservation demand

The state government remains open to considering the Panchamasali Lingayat community’s request for a higher share in the OBC reservation, chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said, adding that the decisions would need to align with legal processes and constitutional principles. Karnataka CMSiddaramaiah with state Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, state Minister for Women and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar and Kudala Sangam Panchamasali Peetha Jagadguru Basavajaya Mrityunjaya during a discussion on the issue of reservation for the Panchamasali community, at CM's Home Office in Bengaluru on Friday. (ANI)

During a meeting with the community’s leaders, led by Kudalasangama Panchamasali Peeth seer Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya, Siddaramaiah assured them that the government is committed to social justice and said: “We believe in ensuring fairness for all marginalised groups.”

The Panchamasali Lingayat community has sought a shift from the 3B category (5%) to the 2A category (15%) in the state’s OBC quota, a move they said would improve their access to education and employment. This demand follows numerous protests by the community, which is a subgroup of the larger Veerashaiva-Lingayat community.

Addressing the delegation, Siddaramaiah pointed out that the Permanent Backward Classes Commission, which is responsible for reviewing reservation requests, has not yet submitted its final recommendations. “There is a Permanent Backward Classes Commission, and its final recommendations have not yet reached us. Also, there is an election code of conduct in place (for November 13 bypolls in three assembly segments). Discussions will be held with the advocate general, the legal department, and experts before any action is taken. No decisions can be made at this time,” Siddaramaiah told the delegation.

The previous administration had proposed changes to the reservation system, creating new categories such as 2C for Vokkaligas and 2D for Lingayats. However, those proposals were left incomplete. Siddaramaiah also referenced the ongoing case regarding the Muslim community’s reservation, which was eliminated by the previous government and is currently under review by the Supreme Court. “The Muslim reservation was removed, and when Muslims challenged this in the Supreme Court, the state government agreed to maintain the status quo. Hence, this case is still in court,” he noted.

“Actions will be taken in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution. Any decisions made will be carried out honestly according to the law,” he added.

The Panchamasali community’s delegation told the CM that the lack of sufficient reservation had left many of its members, especially students, disadvantaged in accessing higher education. They urged the government to consider their request urgently, with the seer warning that failure to act could lead to widespread protests.

After the meeting, the seer expressed dissatisfaction, noting the absence of a clear timeline for resolving the issue. Seer Mruthyunjaya said: “No time has been fixed for the fulfilment of reservation. He said that we are open to discussing it with us.”

He added, “We requested them to fix a period of six months, one year or two years. However, the CM said that the full report of the Permanent Backward Classes Commission has not been received. Only 12 districts have not received the report. He said that after receiving the report, the CM did not agree to the date of implementation.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Eranna Kadadi, who was present during the discussions, blamed the lack of progress on the upcoming elections. “Our community has been asking for the 2D or 2A reservation, but because of the elections, no decision was made. The Panchamasali community is upset, and the next course of action will be decided by swamiji,” he said.

Meanwhile, minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar said the Panchamasali community’s reservation request would be addressed during the current government’s tenure. “A detailed discussion has been held with the CM and deputy CM, and we are hopeful that the community will get the reservation it deserves,” she said.