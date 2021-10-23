Siddaramaiah slams BJP for celebrating billion doses

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for celebrating the administration of 1 billion vaccine doses but failing to notice that only 290 million Indians have received both doses.

“’1 billion doses’ sounds fancy number but the devil is in the details. Only 290 million people out of 1.39 billion are fully vaccinated, which means only about 21% are fully vaccinated. What are @BJP4India leaders celebrating for? For vaccinating just 21% of the population?” Siddaramaiah said in a post on Twitter.

The post comes a day after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government celebrated the achievement calling it a “historic” and “world record” feat.

“In US, 56% population are fully vaccinated, in China it is 70%, in Canada it is 71%. But India’s fully vaccinated coverage is just 21%. Mr. @narendramodi, let us raise the bar before celebrating!!” Siddaramaiah added.

Since breaching the 1 billion mark, BJP ministers and those inclined to support the party have stirred a storm on social media, hailing Modi for his leadership in helping achieving this feat while pulling up critics and the Opposition for doubting the former’s abilities.

“There may be a need for booster dose too & with even 1st doses & 2nd doses pending for large population, can we even think of booster dose? Mr PM @narendramodi, Let us put a hold to the celebrations & concentrate on vaccinating everyone,” Siddaramaiah said.

Several other leaders, academics and experts have questioned the celebrations even as hundreds and thousands continue to lose their life due to the virus.

Karnataka accounts for around 6% of the country’s vaccination coverage, data shows.

“We have given 1 billion (doses) and will those people who got it stand up and show. The Centre knew that they would ask. So one has to first register then it has to be linked with Aadhar. After all this is done scientifically, only then vaccinations are done,” Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka’s chief minister said on Friday.