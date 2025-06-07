A day after the suspension of top police officials in connection with the June 4 stampede at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the Karnataka government on Friday dismissed MLC K Govindaraj from the post of Political Secretary to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The decision, though not officially linked to the incident, appears to be part of a broader damage control exercise by the government. Siddaramaiah’s political secretary dismissed, ADGP intel shunted out

An official notification issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said, “The appointment of K Govindaraj as Political Secretary to the Chief Minister is hereby revoked with immediate effect.” Govindaraj, a key political aide to Siddaramaiah and a prominent figure in Karnataka’s sports circles, was closely associated with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory celebrations that ended in tragedy, with 11 people dead and over 50 injured in a stampede outside the stadium.

Although the government has not publicly cited reasons for the move, officials suggest that the decision followed growing criticism of Govindaraj’s involvement in the event and the surfacing of a letter he wrote on June 4. In the letter, addressed to government departments, Govindaraj had requested “arrangements for a big celebration for the RCB team in Bengaluru on Tuesday.” The letter has reportedly caused embarrassment to the Chief Minister’s Office.

Earlier in the day, Govindaraj distanced himself from the controversy, denying reports that he had advised the Chief Minister against a full-fledged victory parade from the airport to Vidhana Soudha. “Who am I to advise the Chief Minister?” he said, adding, “I would be the last person to advise anything on cricket, since I head the Karnataka Olympic Association.”

A sports administrator and the current president of the Karnataka Olympic Association, Govindaraj’s sacking follows closely on the heels of the abrupt resignation of LK Atheeq, the Additional Chief Secretary to the CM, earlier this week. Both exits have further fuelled speculation that the government is struggling to contain the fallout from the deadly crowd surge.

On the same day, the government also transferred Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Intelligence, Hemant M Nimbalkar. He, however, continues to hold charge as ADGP and Commissioner, Department of Information and Public Relations.

Opposition parties criticised the government’s recent actions, calling them reactive and politically motivated. Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra accused the Congress-led government of acting only under public and political pressure. “The state government has acted only after coming under pressure… Action has been taken against RCB and the Karnataka Cricket Association. The Chief Minister suddenly suspended senior police officers, including the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, and five other officials,” Vijayendra said.