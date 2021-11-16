Siddipet DM nominated to Telangana legislative council within hours of retirement

Telangana’s Siddipet district magistrate P Venkat Rami Reddy was nominated on Tuesday to the state legislative council by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) within hours of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer resigning on Monday, opting for voluntary retirement.

Apart from Reddy, the TRS finalised names of five other candidates for six vacant MLC (member of legislative council) seats under MLAs’ quota.

While outgoing MLCs Gutha Sukhender Reddy from Nalgonda and Kadiyam Srihari from Warangal were renominated for a second term, Padi Kaushik Reddy from Huzurabad in Karimnagar district, Banda Prakash from Warangal and Takkallapalli Ravinder Rao from Nalgonda were fresh nominations to the council.

TRS president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao gave all the six candidates B-forms (party nomination papers), following which they filed their nominations in the state assembly secretariat on Tuesday, the last date for filing of nominations under the MLAs’ quota.

All the six TRS candidates are likely to get elected unopposed on November 30 since the party has 103 MLAs in the 119-member state assembly and the opposition parties do not have enough numbers-- it requires at least 12 MLAs to elect an MLC under the legislature quota. The Congress has only six MLAs, the MIM has seven and the BJP has three MLAs.

Interestingly, Padi Kaushik Reddy who defected from the Congress to the TRS before the recent bye elections to Huzurabad was earlier nominated under the governor’s quota. But, the governor did not accept his nomination saying he did not fulfil the criterion for appointment under social service category.

As a result, the TRS president withdrew Reddy’s nomination from the governor’s quota and selected him under the MLAs’ quota.

Another surprising choice was that of Banda Prakash Mudiraj, who has three years left for his Rajya Sabha term to finish. This will result in bye election to Rajya Sabha seat shortly.