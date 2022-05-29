Sidhu Moose Wala's killing a ‘state-sponsored’ murder, says BJP

Hitting out at Punjab's Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over Sunday's killing of singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) described the his death as a ‘state-sponsored’ murder, linking it to the removal of security cover of 424 people, including Moose Wala, by the Punjab government, just a day ago.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead day after cops withdrew his security

“Today, a young Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was gunned down in state-sponsored murder. The AAP government is totally responsible for this,” said BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla in a video statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Questioning the move to withdraw security, Poonawalla remarked, “Their security cover was withdrawn without any logic or proper analysis. The murder of Moose Wala, within hours of his cover being withdrawn, shows that law and order has collapsed due to AAP's ‘PAAP’ government.”

Also Read | ‘No fear of law’: Oppn slams AAP after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala killed

The BJP leader then listed some law and order incidents that have taken place in the border state since the AAP came to power here, in March.

Citing the incident with Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Poonwalla further said Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, was acting as the ‘super CM’ of Punjab.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Over 30 rounds fired: Video shows bullet holes, blood all over Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle

“He (Kejriwal) asks Bhagwant Mann to send Punjab Police behind the former's political opponents. 50 policemen behind Tajinder Bagga, 50 behind someone else…Kejriwal and (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha do not let CM give free hand to the police. The impact of that we all can see today,” Poonawalla added.

Also Read | Who is Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjabi singer-turned-politician

Kejriwal, he said, should apologise and stop interfering in Punjab, adding that Bhagwant Mann should step down for this ‘state-sponsored’ murder.

Also Read | Sidhu Moose Wala killing: ‘Nobody safe in Punjab’, Amarinder Singh rips into AAP

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moose Wala, who was just 28, was shot at in Mansa, and was declared brought dead at a hospital. The Punjab Police suspect the involvement of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based Goldy Brar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail