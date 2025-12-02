Sign of thaw? DK Shivakumar serves Siddaramaiah's ‘favourite’ dish at second breakfast meet

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah’s ‘favourite’ dish, nati koli saaru (country chicken curry), was reportedly on the breakfast menu at deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar’s residence on Tuesday. Steaming idlis, nati koli fry, vada, and pongal were also served. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and state deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar speak to the media after second round of breakfast meeting amid leadership tussle in the state, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. (PTI)

Siddaramaiah visited Shivakumar’s Sadashivanagar residence for breakfast, just days after the two leaders shared a meal amid a simmering power tussle in the Karnataka Congress.

Talking about the difference between the two breakfasts, Siddaramaiah said, “At his (Shivakumar’s) house it was non-veg, while at my house it was veg. He is a vegetarian, I am a non-vegetarian. I had not prepared non-veg. I told DK to get chicken from the village as you won’t get the original in Bengaluru,” news agency PTI quoted Karnataka CM as saying.

In an intensified effort to show unity, Shivakumar said, “Today, I invited him (the CM) to my house. He enjoyed the breakfast, which had his Mysuru taste.” Siddaramaiah chipped in to note that Shivakumar’s wife is also from Mysuru.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar's show of unity

Addressing the media for the second time in four days, the leaders put up a united front amid speculation of a leadership change in Karnataka. Saturday’s breakfast at Siddaramaiah’s official residence was organised by the Congress high command to ease tensions between the two leaders.

On Tuesday, Siddaramaiah said both he and Shivakumar would be willing to go to New Delhi if called by the Congress high command. When asked about Shivakumar assuming the CM post, he said: “When the high command says.”

Earlier, sources told HT that Siddaramaiah is learnt to have suggested Shivakumar take over as chief minister only after the next election in 2028.

During the presser, the chief minister also mentioned a meeting of MPs on December 8 but did not confirm if leadership matters would be discussed.

“We will discuss farmers' issues and other issues of the state...Both of us will accept the reason taken by the high command, especially Rahul, Sonia, Priyanka and Mallikarjun Kharge... If they (the party high command) call us (to Delhi), we will definitely go,” Siddaramaiah said.

He added that all Karnataka MLAs were united and would face the Opposition together. “We are always united, we are brothers and working together,” he said.

Speculation about a leadership change in Karnataka has been circulating since Siddaramaiah completed two and a half years as chief minister last month on November 20.

The Congress came to power in 2023, with Siddaramaiah as CM and Shivakumar as deputy. There have been reports of a “rotational CM” arrangement, under which Shivakumar would take over after half of Siddaramaiah’s term. The grand old party has not confirmed about any such arrangements as of now.