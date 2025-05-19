Significant environmental damage in Maharashtra hill station Matheran: Report

An expert team’s interim report has confirmed significant environmental damage by horse movement in Matheran, a hill station in Maharashtra, citing air and water pollution, soil degradation, and a possible loss of local flora and fauna. The report recommended limiting the horse population and a systematic dung collection mechanism. (HT PHOTO)

The report, submitted in April to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the National Green Tribunal (NGT), recommended urgent interventions including limiting the horse population and a systematic dung collection mechanism.

Experts from Raigad’s Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (DBATU) carried out a study in Matheran in collaboration with Solapur’s Nagesh Karajagi Orchid College of Engineering and Technology.

DBATU civil engineering head and dean (R&D) Sachin Pore, who led the study, said their investigation showed the need for measures to control the undesirable effects of horse dung in Matheran. “These include proper dung collection and disposal, and regulating the number of horses,” said Pore. “This is just the interim report. The final report will be submitted after the second phase of sampling and analysis between September and December 2025.”

The first phase (pre-monsoon) of the study involved air, water, and soil sampling at locations including horse stables, trekking trails, run-off sites, and control zones.

The experts monitored air quality over three days at Matheran’s Dasturi Naka, railway station, and the Nagar Parishad (city council) office area and found particulate matter levels exceeded Central Pollution Control Board limits. The PM10 levels were 40–72% higher than the permissible limit of 100 µg/m³ due to aerosolized horse dung, dust from unpaved roads, and ammonia and methane released during dung decomposition.

Water samples collected from Charlotte Lake, locations upstream and downstream, and the Simpson Tank showed high turbidity and elevated levels of E. coli, nitrates, phosphates, and heavy metals like lead, indicators of fecal contamination and potential health risks.

The report suggested buffer zones, bioremediation wetlands, and stormwater infrastructure to prevent contaminants from flowing into the lake and other sensitive water bodies.

Samples from seven locations, including the forest trail to Charlotte Lake, Dasturi Naka, and the Pashuvaidyakiy Davakhana, indicated progressive soil degradation in high horse-traffic zones. The report flagged risks such as loss of native vegetation, poor seed germination, and persistence of pathogens. It warned of potential irreversible damage to soil structure and fertility.

An MPCB official said they will wait for the final report and NGT’s directives before initiating action.