Sikkim bans entry of domestic tourists, migrant workers

india

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 04:24 IST

The Sikkim government on Monday announced a ban on the entry of domestic tourists and migrant workers starting Tuesday, 10 days after it banned the entry of foreigners, in view of the novel coronavirus disease outbreak. The state will also seal three of its five borders.

Making the announcement, chief minister Prem Singh Tamang told mediapersons said that domestic tourists will not be allowed entry and those who are already in the state will be asked to leave immediately.

The chief minister said that out of five entry points, two that connect Sikkim with West Bengal and one that connects it with Nepal, have been sealed.

“Only goods vehicles, carrying essential items and food from West Bengal, will be allowed through the Melli and Rangpo entry points but screening will be intensified,” said Tamang.

A statement issued by the government said, “Sikkim has not reported a single case of Covid-19 and the government is taking all possible measures to prevent an outbreak.”