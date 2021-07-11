Sikkim sees major traffic jam as landslides block NH-10, repair work on

The National Highway 10 (NH10) between Sikkim and West Bengal witnessed a massive traffic jam on Sunday as scores of cars kept waiting on account of multiple landslides upon the arterial roadway which connects the Himalayan state with the rest of India, news agency PTI reported citing officials at the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) familiar with the matter.

NH10 in Sikkim remained blocked in parts due to multiple landslides, triggered by heavy rainfall since Saturday night. The highway was, however, completely blocked for a period on Sunday after a landslide in the morning at the 29th-mile area in West Bengal between the Teesta and the Rambi rivers.

Sikkim has been witnessing heavy rainfall for over a week. The region is prone to frequent landslides during the monsoon. The NH10 road link between Sikkim and West Bengal keeps getting affected due to landslide damage triggered by heavy rainfall during the monsoon season.

Scores of vehicles remained jammed on NH10 in serpentine queues for more than 1km on both sides of the landslide spot, the news agency reported citing its sources. The report said that the BRO has already initiated an operation to clear the highway of the landslide debris.

Relentless rainfall in Sikkim is hindering the repair work to clear the NH10 highway, but the goal is to primarily open the road for one-way traffic, considering the importance of the route.

Several light vehicles, travelling on the NH-10 roadway, is taking a detour via Darjeeling in West Bengal to reach their destinations, the report said.

Last year, the 29th-mile stretch in West Bengal's Kalimpong district was affected by major landslides due to incessant rainfall in the monsoon.





(With inputs from PTI)