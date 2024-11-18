‘Silofar Panchamrit Kalash’: PM Modi's special gift to Nigeria from Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Nigeria on Sunday, becoming the first Indian leader to visit the West African nation in 17 years. The prime minister received a vibrant welcome upon his arrival in the capital Abuja by the Indian community and the Nigerian leadership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented Silofar Panchamrit Kalash (Pot) from Kholapur to Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday.(ANI)

PM Modi gifted the magnificent Silofar Panchamrit Kalash to Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

What's special about PM Modi's gift to Nigerian president

The Silofar Panchamrit Kalash, a beautifully crafted Panchamrit Kalash, is a handcrafted pot.

It is a stunning example of Kolhapur's traditional craftsmanship from Maharashtra.

The decorative item is made from high-quality silver and features intricate engravings, floral patterns and depictions of deities, showcasing the renowned metalwork of the Kolhapur region.

The Kalash holds high cultural significance as it is often used in religious ceremonies and carries a lid and handle, which is used for serving Panchamrit, a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar during rituals.

This gift holds both cultural and diplomatic value which is a reflection of the deepening ties between India and Nigeria.

President Tinubu expressed his gratitude for the gift underscoring the importance of the India-Nigeria relationship and the potential for increased cooperation in various sectors.

On Sunday, PM Modi met with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. The two leaders held a meeting at the President's House in Abuja.

PM Modi gets the highest honour in Nigeria

PM Modi was conferred with Nigeria's highest national honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, and said that the honour will continue to inspire him to elevate the India-Nigeria strategic partnership to new heights.

Prime Minister Modi also announced that the country would send 20 tons of humanitarian aid to support the relief efforts of the floods.

"On behalf of 140 crore Indians, I express condolences over the loss of lives due to flood in Nigeria last month. In support of relief works, India is sending 20 tons of humanitarian aid," PM Modi said during a meeting with the Nigerian President in Abuja.