Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to visit India on Jan 14-18

ByRezaul H Laskar
Jan 13, 2025 06:41 PM IST

Singapore is India’s top foreign investor, with its investments making up about 24% of total FDI inflows since 2000

NEW DELHI: Cooperation on skilling for the semiconductor industry and vocational training will be in focus during Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s state visit this week, which will mark the beginning of celebrations for the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

Tharman Shanmugaratnam will be in India during January 14-18 with a high-level delegation that includes ministers and members of Parliament (X/FAODG)
Tharman Shanmugaratnam will be in India during January 14-18 with a high-level delegation that includes ministers and members of Parliament (X/FAODG)

Tharman, who will be in India during January 14-18 with a high-level delegation that includes ministers and members of Parliament, will be the first Singapore president to travel to the country in ten years. It is also his first visit to India as president of Singapore.

Besides holding talks with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tharman will meet external affairs minister S Jaishankar, the external affairs ministry announced on Monday.

He is also expected to meet finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, commerce minister Piyush Goyal, highways minister Nitin Gadkari, railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and health minister JP Nadda.

Tharman will visit Odisha during January 17-18, when two memorandums of understanding (MOUs) will be signed on cooperation in technical and vocational education and training and introduction of semiconductor-related skilling for the chip industry in the state, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

While in Odisha, Tharman will meet chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi and visit a vaccine manufacturing plant of Bharat Biotech and the World Skills Centre set up by Singapore’s Institute of Technical Education Education Services with funding from the Asian Development Bank.

Tharman’s visit is expected to provide further momentum to relations between India and Singapore, which have extensive cooperation based on friendship, trust and mutual respect, the external affairs ministry said. The ties were elevated to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership during Modi’s visit to Singapore last September.

The visit will also mark the beginning of celebrations for the 60th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations, the ministry said.

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between Singapore and India, and annual bilateral trade has grown by 2.5 times, from Singapore $20 billion in 2005 to Singapore $51.2 billion in 2022.

Singapore is India’s top foreign investor, with its investments making up about 24% of total FDI inflows since 2000. Indian investment in Singapore has also grown from Singapore $481 million in 2004 to Singapore $25.3 billion in 2022.

