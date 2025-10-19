Singareni extends ₹1.03 lakh ‘Diwali bonus’ to workers in coal mines across Telangana

The Telangana government-owned public sector undertaking, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Saturday credited a “Diwali bonus” of ₹1.03 lakh to each of the 39,500 workers employed in the state’s coal mines, deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said. SCCL managing director N Balaram said the government had issued orders to the company management to pay each eligible worker a Diwali bonus of ₹1.03 lakh under the Performance Linked Reward (PLR) scheme (HT FILE)

In a statement issued on Friday, before the formal transfers of the bonus amount, Vikramarka wrote: ““On behalf of the state government, I am announcing a bonus of ₹400 crore to Singareni workers who light up the nation with their hard work.”

SCCL managing director N Balaram said the government had issued orders to the company management to pay each eligible worker a Diwali bonus of ₹1.03 lakh under the Performance Linked Reward (PLR) scheme. “The bonus has been credited into the bank accounts of the workers on Saturday,” Balaram said.

According to the order, the Diwali bonus applies only to workers, not to officers. Employees who completed at least 190 muster days in underground mines or 240 muster days in open-cast and surface operations during the 2024–25 fiscal year will receive the full ₹1.03 lakh bonus, says the order.

“Those with fewer working days will be paid the bonus on a pro-rata basis. Workers who completed a minimum of 30 muster days are considered eligible for the bonus. However, employees dismissed for misconduct, violence, or damage to company property will not get the bonus,” it said.

Balaram said the Diwali bonus reflects the state government’s continued commitment to employee welfare. “This gesture will bring festive cheer to nearly forty thousand Singareni families,” he said.

He urged employees to continue working with greater dedication toward achieving the company’s production and performance targets. He also advised workers to make prudent use of the bonus amount for family needs or savings in government schemes.

