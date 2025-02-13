Singer Mary Millben calls India ‘important US partner’ ahead of PM Modi-Trump meeting, recalls singing ‘Jana Gana Mana’

As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Washington for his two-day highly anticipated visit, African-American actress and singer Mary Millben shared her excitement for the occasion and recalled singing 'Jana Gana Mana' for the PM during his previous visit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and African-American singer Mary Millben(ANI/ File)

Speaking to news agency ANI, Mary Millben expressed her joy at Modi's return to the US, noting the significance of the visit for the Indian-American community.

She also remembered singing the Indian national anthem during Modi's last visit to the United States. Her performance was a symbolic moment of India-US unity.

PM Narendra Modi US visit Live: PM Modi meets Tulsi Gabbard after landing in the US

"It is wonderful that PM Modi is going to be back in the United States. When the Prime Minister was here in 2023, I sang the Indian National Anthem for him and my beloved Indian-American community," Miliben told ANI.

"It is exciting that he is coming back, and he will be meeting US President," she added.

Miliben called India an "important partner" for the US and added that it plays a key role in mitigating some of these challenges that they are facing.

"Well, if you remember back in the first term with President Trump. The US-India relationship was strong and the President and the Prime Minister certainly have a great relationship. We've seen that affection certainly over the years, and so it will, I'm looking forward to hearing what the President and the Prime Minister have to say tomorrow," she said on India-US ties, she said,

PM Modi's two-day US visit, to meet President Trump

PM Narendra Modi arrived in the US capital Washington on Thursday (IST). People from the Indian diaspora chanted “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and "Modi Modi" as they welcomed him at the Blair House.

Modi shook hands with the members and waved at them as they were present outside the Blair House to welcome him.

Modi arrived in the United States for a two-day visit at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. India'saAmbassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and other officials welcomed him at the airport.

This is Modi's first visit to the United States after Donald Trump assumed office for the second term.

Upon arrival in the US, Modi said he looked forward to meeting with US President Donald Trump and building upon the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Modi, during his visit, will meet Trump, members of the US cabinet and industry leaders.