Singer Pawan Singh meets Shah, sparks speculation about Bihar poll candidature

Bhojpuri singer and actor Pawan Singh on Tuesday met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, sparking speculation that he was likely to be the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate from one of the seven assembly seats of Bihar’s Bhojpur, preferably from Ara or Barhara. Bhojpuri singer and actor Pawan Singh. (X)

The BJP expelled Singh last year over his decision to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election as an Independent from Bihar’s Karakat. His meeting with Shah followed the one with Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief and Rajya Sabha member Upendra Kushwaha, who finished third in Karakat and indirectly blamed the BJP and Pawan Singh for his defeat.

BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde, who attended both meetings, said Singh is with the BJP and will remain so. “Kushwaha has given blessings. In the upcoming [assembly] election, Pawan will work for the NDA as a BJP worker,” said Tawde.

Pawan Singh lost the 2024 Lok Sabha election to Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation’s Raja Ram Singh by a margin of 105,858 votes.

People aware of the matter said the BJP realised Pawan Singh’s appeal in the region. He first met former Ara Lok Sabha member R K Singh as part of his efforts to return to the party.

Ranu Singh, Pawan Singh’s brother, said the singer wants to be the NDA candidate from Bhojpur. “Let us see what the party [BJP] decides.” He added that if Pawan Singh gets a ticket, it will have an impact on all seats of the Sahabad region (Bhojpur, Buxar, Kaimur, and Shahabad districts).

In the 2020 assembly elections, the NDA could win only two out of 22 seats in the region. Pawan Singh’s move to contest as an Independent divided the Rajput votes and contributed to NDA candidate Kushwaha’s loss in 2024. The NDA lost all four Lok Sabha seats in Sahabad.

Rajputs have historically been core BJP supporters. The reconciliation between Pawan Singh and Kushwaha is seen as a part of the NDA’s efforts to consolidate Rajput and Koeri votes ahead of the Bihar elections.

The Rajputs are concentrated primarily in the western and northern parts of Bihar, with a significant presence in Aurangabad, Buxar, Arrah, Vaishali, Sheohar, Siwan, Gopalganj, and Motihari (East Champaran).