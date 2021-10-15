Singhu border killing: Vital clues collected from spot, cops say headway soon

The deceased of the Singhu border killing has been identified as Lakhbir Singh, a scheduled caste labourer from Cheema Khurd village in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, the Haryana Police said on Friday. An FIR has been lodged against an unknown person in connection with the death, police said adding that the veracity of the videos that have gone viral on social media platforms is being probed. The Dalit man is survived by his wife and three children.

"We have registered a case under 302/34 IPC. The forensic team has examined the scene of the crime. Postmortem is underway. We have some suspect names, will make headway soon," Rohtak ADGP Sandeep Khirwar said.

Farmers' body condemns violence; says the Nihang group, deceased not associated with them

On Friday morning, the Police found Lakhbir Singh's body tied to a metal barricade near a stage put up by the farmers. The information was received at 5am. A video clip purportedly of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms where some Nihangs are seen standing in while the man lies in a pool of blood with his chopped off left hand next to him. As seen in the video, the Nihangs asking the man where had he come from and who had sent him for committing sacrilege. The deceased is heard saying something in Punjabi and pleading before the Nihangs.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha condemned the violence and issued a statement saying a Nihang group has admitted to the violence. It said the labourer was staying with the Nihang group for some time. "A Nihang group at the scene has claimed responsibility, saying that the incident took place because of the deceased's attempt to commit sacrilege with regard to the Sarbaloh Grant," a statement of the farmers' group said, adding that it has no associated either with the Nihang group or with the deceased.