Singing national anthem mandatory in Maharashtra colleges from February 20

india

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 20:57 IST

Maharashtra minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant on Wednesday said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government plans to make singing of the national anthem in all colleges and educational institutions compulsory from February 20.

Speaking in Pune, Samant said a circular for making the national anthem compulsory will be issued on February 19, the birth anniversary of warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji. Samant further said that when he first announced this decision there was political objection to this too but he took the decision to “instil patriotism and love” for the country among young students.

“There are around 20 lakh students in Maharashtra who study in various higher education and technical institutes out of which at least 18 lakh will begin their day by singing the national anthem on a daily basis,” said Samant.

Already, students from various schools in Maharashtra sing the national anthem. The latest announcement by Samant comes in the backdrop of yet another decision by the minister for school education Varsha Gaikwad about making mandatory collectively reading of the Preamble of the Constitution in schools.

On 29 January, 2020, the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) released a press statement quoting Samant that “All universities and colleges must begin their public functions with the national anthem to imbibe patriotism in students”.

Samant said, “I had visited an institute in Mumbai last month which was built by the British and even some of the teaching faculty was from England but before the function began they played the national anthem which is when I thought that if they could do this then why should we not do the same.” He further added that from February 20, all colleges and higher education institutes will have to start their day and any public function with the national anthem.