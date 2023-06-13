India focusing on long-range weapons capable of reaching targets across China: SIPRI

India is ramping up its nuclear capabilities, placing a significant focus on developing longer-range weapons. According to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a Sweden-based think-tank, this strategic shift is motivated by mounting tensions and perceived threats from neighbouring countries like China and Pakistan. A file photo of the Agni-V.(AP Photo)

The report claimed that India emphasises longer-range weapons, including those capable of reaching targets across China.

“India and Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals, and both countries introduced and continued to develop new types of nuclear delivery system in 2022. While Pakistan remains the main focus of India’s nuclear deterrent, India appears to be placing growing emphasis on longer-range weapons, including those capable of reaching targets across China,” according to the Sipri Yearbook 2023 released on Monday, the think-tank pointed out.

The report added that the nine nuclear-armed countries, including India, the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, China, Pakistan, North Korea and Israel, continue to modernise their nuclear arsenals and several deployed new nuclear-armed or nuclear-capable weapon systems in 2022.

“Of the total global inventory of an estimated 12 512 warheads in January 2023, about 9576 were in military stockpiles for potential use—86 more than in January 2022. Of those, an estimated 3844 warheads were deployed with missiles and aircraft, and around 2000—nearly all of which belonged to Russia or the USA—were kept in a state of high operational alert, meaning that they were fitted to missiles or held at airbases hosting nuclear bombers,” it added.

India flight-tests new-general ballistic missile 'Agni Prime'

India recently flight-tested Agni Prime', the new-generation ballistic missile, from an island off the Odisha coast. This was the first pre-induction night launch conducted after three successful developmental trials of the missile, validating the accuracy and reliability of the system, news agency PTI reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON