SIR in Delhi to begin on June 30, final electoral roll on October 7: CEO

The special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi will begin on June 30 with door-to-door verification by booth-level officers (BLO), the Delhi chief electoral officer (CEO) Ashok Kumar said on Wednesday. Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ashok Kumar, IAS, holds a media briefing on Phase-III of Special Intensive Revision. (ANI)

CEO said that all district election officers have been asked to prepare for the SIR exercise and necessary arrangements for printing enumeration forms, stationery, and appointing BLOs and their supervisors have already been completed.

Helpdesks at district and assembly constituency levels to assist voters during the SIR has been set up, said CEO. Pre-SIR exercise is already underway.

“We have been able to map around 65 lakh [6.5 million] voters, with about 42% of the area covered. The pre-SIR exercise is also simultaneously going on while we prepare for the SIR,” said Kumar.

Training and printing work will continue from June 20 to 29, followed by door-to-door visits by BLOs between June 30 and July 29. The draft electoral roll will be published on August 5, while claims and objections can be filed till September 4. The final electoral roll will be out on October 7.

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Under SIR, every existing elector will be provided an enumeration form through BLOs. Voters will be required to fill in details and return one copy to the BLO, while online submission of forms will also be enabled, officials said.

The CEO’s office said voters residing in Delhi before 2002 can verify their names using the 2002 electoral rolls uploaded on the department website, while those who shifted to Delhi after 2002 can trace details through the Election Commission of India (ECI) portal.

In a May 14 letter, ECI directed the commencement of SIR in Delhi under provisions of Article 324 and the Representation of the People Act, 1950. The exercise aims to ensure that “no eligible citizen is left out while no ineligible person is included in the Electoral Roll”.