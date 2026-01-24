Patna, The medical board of AIIMS Patna, reviewing the post-mortem report and other circumstances related to the recent death of NEET aspirant, on Saturday maintained that the SIT, investigating the case, "has not provided all crucial documents to it so far". SIT has not provided all documents in NEET aspirant death case to medical board: AIIMS doctor

The 18-year-old aspirant, a resident of Jehanabad, was found unconscious in a private girls' hostel in Patna's Chitragupt Nagar earlier this month.

She was staying at the hostel to take coaching for medical entrance examination. She died at a private hospital on January 11 after remaining in a coma for days. Her family had alleged that she was sexually assaulted, accusing authorities of attempting a cover-up.

A Special Investigation Team is investigating the case.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, head of the medical board, Dr Binay Kumar AIIMS Patna said, "We have not been provided all crucial documents related to the case by the SIT so far… on the basis of which we can draw a conclusion or give our opinion on the case.

"Documents which have been provided by the SIT to the board, are not sufficient… We are still waiting for some more crucial documents. The SIT is investigating the case, and the medical board has also started examining the documents."

He, however, refused to divulge details about the documents which have not been provided so far to the medical board by the SIT.

"The board comprises five senior doctors of different departments of AIIMS…and we are examining documents that have been provided to us. If required, we will add more senior doctors to the panel," said Kumar.

The NEET aspirant's death led to massive protests in Patna, following which the police arrested the owner of the girls' hostel. The initial findings of the doctors concluded that the death occurred because she had consumed a large number of sleeping pills, and that she was also suffering from typhoid. However, the post-mortem report of the girl concluded that "sexual violence can't be ruled out" as a reason behind the incident.

Despite her family alleging assault and sexual abuse, police maintained that medical reports and CCTV footage ruled out this.

"Doctors found no signs of sexual assault and said she had consumed a large quantity of sleeping pills and was suffering from typhoid," Patna police had claimed in a statement issued on January 13.

