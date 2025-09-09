SIT set up by Supreme Court sends 200-point questionnaire to Vantara

Ahmedabad: The Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to probe allegations against Reliance-owned Vantara has issued a questionnaire with about 200 queries on the management of the animal rescue and rehabilitation centre, two people aware of the development said. Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation announced the launch of Vantara programme, in February 2024 (HT File Photo/Raju Shinde)

The questionnaire seeks detailed answers on financial transactions, international acquisition of animals, compliance with wildlife and zoo regulations, housing standards, and procedures followed for international and inter-state transfers, said one of these persons.

The SIT, chaired by former Supreme Court judge Jasti Chelameswar, spent three days last week inspecting Vantara and its facilities. The team, which also includes former Uttarakhand and Telangana High Court Chief Justice Raghavendra Chauhan, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, and Additional Customs Commissioner Anish Gupta, met with the centre’s chief financial officer, director, and senior officials, said a second person aware of the developments.

According to first person cited above, the SIT members examined documents relating to animal transfers, funding, veterinary care, and legal permissions. The investigators also inspected enclosures, quarantine facilities, and medical infrastructure to verify compliance with the Wildlife (Protection) Act, zoo rules, and international conventions.

The SIT has also brought in 16 other agencies to assist in the inquiry. These include the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Customs, and the Gujarat Police, according to the first person cited above. It has also summoned forest and wildlife department officials from Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, and Assam to examine the transfer of elephants and other species from those states to Jamnagar. The SIT will also examine international transfers of animals, the first official added.

“The SIT is looking for direct, documented answers and has indicated that it will cross-check all claims,” said the first person cited above.

“We acknowledge the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court with utmost regard. Vantara remains committed to transparency, compassion and full compliance with the law,” a spokesperson for Vantara told HT in response to a questionnaire regarding the SIT investigations.

“Our mission and focus continue to be the rescue, rehabilitation and care of animals. We will extend full cooperation to the Special Investigation Team and continue our work sincerely, always placing the welfare of animals at the heart of all our efforts. We request that the process be allowed to take place without speculation and in the best interest of the animals we serve,” the spokesperson added.