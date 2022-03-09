Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Sitharaman interacts with entrepreneurs in Bengaluru
The Union minister got apprised by the entrepreneurs about the initiatives that needed to be taken to facilitate the further growth of the above-mentioned four sectors and to increase their export potential.
During the meeting, expressing her gladness over the Startup ecosystem of the state, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Karnataka sets an example to be emulated by others.
Updated on Mar 09, 2022 12:34 PM IST
ByAgencies, Bengaluru

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman held an interaction with leading entrepreneurs of IT/BT, Startups and Semiconductor sectors on Monday, said a press release. Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana, Karnataka Minister was also present.

Founders, chiefs, and representatives of many companies including Wipro, Infosys, Mind Tree attended the interactive meeting.The Union minister got apprised by the entrepreneurs about the initiatives that needed to be taken to facilitate the further growth of the above-mentioned four sectors and to increase their export potential.

During the meeting, expressing her gladness over the Startup ecosystem of the state, she said, Karnataka sets an example to be emulated by others.

“We should make most of the economic opportunities that exist in the semiconductor sector. Considering this the Union Government has come out with specific plans. Accordingly, the Government of Karnataka is also promoting the growth of this sector. The state will also stamp its mark in this sector also”, She opined.

During the meeting, entrepreneurs of the state drew the attention of the Finance Minister on measures to be taken to further increase the exports in the IT sector. They also shared their opinions regarding the existing tax policy.

Rishab Premji of Wipro, Niranjan Roy of Infosys, N Krishna Kumar of Mela Ventures, Debashish Chatterji of Mind Tree, Partha Day Sarkar of HGS Solutions, Dr Ajay Prabhu of Quest Global Solutions, Dattatri Salagame of Bosch Software, KS Vishwanatha and S Nagesh of NASSCOM were present.

