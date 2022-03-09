Sitharaman interacts with entrepreneurs in Bengaluru
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman held an interaction with leading entrepreneurs of IT/BT, Startups and Semiconductor sectors on Monday, said a press release. Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana, Karnataka Minister was also present.
Founders, chiefs, and representatives of many companies including Wipro, Infosys, Mind Tree attended the interactive meeting.The Union minister got apprised by the entrepreneurs about the initiatives that needed to be taken to facilitate the further growth of the above-mentioned four sectors and to increase their export potential.
During the meeting, expressing her gladness over the Startup ecosystem of the state, she said, Karnataka sets an example to be emulated by others.
“We should make most of the economic opportunities that exist in the semiconductor sector. Considering this the Union Government has come out with specific plans. Accordingly, the Government of Karnataka is also promoting the growth of this sector. The state will also stamp its mark in this sector also”, She opined.
During the meeting, entrepreneurs of the state drew the attention of the Finance Minister on measures to be taken to further increase the exports in the IT sector. They also shared their opinions regarding the existing tax policy.
Rishab Premji of Wipro, Niranjan Roy of Infosys, N Krishna Kumar of Mela Ventures, Debashish Chatterji of Mind Tree, Partha Day Sarkar of HGS Solutions, Dr Ajay Prabhu of Quest Global Solutions, Dattatri Salagame of Bosch Software, KS Vishwanatha and S Nagesh of NASSCOM were present.
-
UP mein cycle hein aayegi: SP workers sing, dance hours before counting of votes
Addressing Samajwadi Party, which is led by former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav, its workers further sang, “Netaji ki ankh ke taare, UP ka vikas tumhi ho (The star of Netaji's eyes, you define the development in Uttar Pradesh)”.
-
Study: Medium chain fatty acid can someday help in treating heart attacks
"Heart attacks are still a leading cause of death worldwide, that often come with devastating complications," said Zhong Wang, Ph.D., an associate professor of cardiac surgery at the University of Michigan Frankel Cardiovascular Center, who is the senior author of the study.
-
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
-
NEET UG 2022: NMC removes upper age limit for all applicants
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to say that the "decision will immensely benefit aspiring doctors and further help in strengthening medical education in the country".
-
Lovlina, Nikhat, Jaismine book their spot for Women's World Championships
Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and 2019 Asian Championships bronze medallist Nikhat Zareen outpunched their respective opponents to seal their berths in this year’s IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship in the selection trials