Sitting at your door: Ex-ally scoffs at PM's phone call away offer to farmers
The Shiromani Akali Dal, the erstwhile partner in the National Democratic Alliance at the Centre, walked out of Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget presentation in Parliament over the farm laws impasse. Harsimrat Badal, the former food supplies minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet, termed it “unfortunate” that the government is still talking about phone calls when farmers are sitting at their doorstep.
The former ally and minister said it is “shameful” that the farmers are sitting out in the cold for months but there was no mention of them in either the President Ram Nath Kovind’s joint address to Parliament or PM Modi’s monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.
“Hundred people have died. For three months they have been sitting, literally, at the doorstep waiting to be heard. I am surprised he is still waiting for a phone call. The need of the hour was to listen after 11 rounds of talks and give them assurance that no more need to die... We are still talking about phone calls, it is very unfortunate,” Harsimrat Badal told Hindustan Times.
“Unbecoming of any parliamentarian to behave in this fashion,” said BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi over the Akalis’ decision to walk out of the Budget presentation.
At the all-party meet on Sunday, PM Modi said the government was only a “phone call away” for talks with farmers who have been involved in a weeks-long agitation over the three farm laws.
The PM, who chaired the virtual meeting, referred to Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s remarks after the 11th meeting between the government and the farm bodies that he was just a phone call away and will come whenever the farmer leaders want to discuss keeping the laws in abeyance.
Eighteen opposition parties boycotted President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to both houses of Parliament on Friday, the inaugural day of the Budget Session, to protest against the farm laws.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sitting at your door: Ex-ally scoffs at PM's phone call away offer to farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers Protest: DMRC closes gates of Tikri Border, other metro stations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Srinagar records its coldest night since 1991; mercury at -8.8°C
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7-year-old's throat slit for resisting rape in Odisha, 2 arrested: Cops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Coast Guard courageously ensuring our seas are safe: PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 dead after truck collides with another in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Got threat calls for accepting PM’s invite, alleges TMC MP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India expresses concern over coup in Myanmar, says democracy must be upheld
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar girl to visit 15 domestic tourist spots after PM's praise in Mann ki Baat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India expresses deep concern over military coup in Myanmar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's daily Covid-19 cases drop to 11,427, recoveries surpass 10.43 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: IMD predicts rain over northwest India this week
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cinema halls, theatres to run at full capacity from Monday: All you need to know
- The announcement in this regard was made on Sunday by Union minister for information and broadcasting (I&B) Prakash Javadekar. Mandatory face masks and sanitisation of auditorium after every screening are among the latest SOPs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Widespread rain, thunderstorms likely over NW India this week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP banks on local poll gains to make inroads in Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox