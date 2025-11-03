‘Sitting on BJP’s lap': Kharge says Nitish will lose Bihar CM seat to some ‘chela’

A day after PM Modi's 'katta' jibe at Congress and RJD, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday fired back by saying Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has surrendered to the BJP for power, adding that the saffron party won't reward him with the CM post. Mallikarjun Kharge said Nitish Kumar betrayed the legacy of socialist icons like Jayaprakash Narayan. (ANI)

Speaking at a rally in poll-bound Bihar's Vaishali, Kharge said Nitish Kumar is now "sitting in BJP's lap" but will still lose the chief minister's post to some 'chela'

"Nitish Kumar is sitting in BJP's lap, but it won't make him Chief Minister; instead, give the post to some 'chela'," Kharge claimed.

The Congress chief also took aim at Nitish Kumar's long tenure in Bihar, saying in two decades of rule, he had done little to improve people's lives.

"He has taken oath as Chief Minister nine times and ruled for twenty years, yet he failed to provide jobs or stop the migration of Bihar's youth," Kharge said.

Kharge also lambasted Kumar for allegedly betraying the legacy of socialist icons like Jayaprakash Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia, and Karpoori Thakur, and joining hands with the "anti-women" BJP, which he said is a believer in the "Manu Smriti".

"Nitish Kumar is associated with the BJP, which believes in Manu Smriti. He has given up on JP, Lohia and Thakur. He cannot champion the cause of Dalits, OBCs and EBCs," Kharge claimed.

The remarks come as campaigning intensifies ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, with opposition leaders sharpening their attacks on the ruling JD(U)-BJP alliance.

During his rally, Kharge also mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for carrying out an intensive campaign in the state "as if it were his son's wedding".

"The PM has time to tour the world but not to take stock of the state of affairs in his country, where he is seen only at the time of elections. You can see Modi roaming through the streets of a city even during municipal polls. Even during the Bihar assembly elections, he is so busy as if it is his son's wedding," said Kharge.

As per the polling schedule, the first phase of the Bihar election will be held on November 6 for 121 assembly constituencies. The second phase for the remaining 122 constituencies will be held on November 11.

The counting of votes will be held on November 14.