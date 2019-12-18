e-paper
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / India News / ‘Situation on LoC can escalate’: Army chief amid spurt in ceasefire violations

‘Situation on LoC can escalate’: Army chief amid spurt in ceasefire violations

Bipin Rawat’s remarks came in the backdrop of spurt in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August.

india Updated: Dec 18, 2019 19:08 IST
Press Trust of India
Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat
Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said that the situation along the Line of Control can escalate any time and the country has to be prepared for escalatory matrix.

His remarks came in the backdrop of spurt in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August.

“The situation along the Line of Control can escalate any time. We have to be prepared for escalatory matrix,” Rawat said.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy had told Lok Sabha last month that “950 incidents of ceasefire violation along the LoC from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir were reported during August 2019 to October 2019”.

