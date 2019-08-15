Situation ‘not normal’ in J&K, claim activists

india

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 00:16 IST

Noted economist Jean Dreze and activists Maimoona Mollah, Kavita Krishnan and Vimal Bhai travelled to various parts of Kashmir from August 9-13 to assess the ground situation after special status to Jammu and Kashmir was withdrawn.

Releasing a report on the visit at a press conference, they alleged that the “real situation” in Kashmir is “quite different” from what is being portrayed.

A government spokesperson, when asked, chose not to comment on claims by the activists.

In Srinagar, Munir Khan, additional director general of J&K police, said there were localised incidents in various parts of the city and other districts in the Valley but these were contained and dealt with locally.

According to Vimal of the National Alliance of People’s Movement the situation is anything but normal.

“Kashmiri residents are virtually caged in their own homes, with all communication lines snapped. Streets were deserted...,” Vimal alleged at the press conference.

Dreze claimed protests by people have taken place, but they are either “being contained” or the government is “not acknowledging” them.

Maimoona Mollah of the All India Democratic Women’s Association said people were “enraged about not being consulted in the decision-making”.

“Will people of Bihar or Tamil Nadu not be outraged if their home state was bifurcated or trifurcated without them being consulted,” Krishnan added.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 00:16 IST