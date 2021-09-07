Home / India News / Six additional Karnataka HC judges made permanent
Images for representational purpose only.
Images for representational purpose only.
india news

Six additional Karnataka HC judges made permanent

The President has notified the appointment of six additional judges of the Karnataka high court as permanent judges after the Supreme Court collegium approved the proposal for the same last month, a central government notification said.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 12:21 AM IST

The President has notified the appointment of six additional judges of the Karnataka high court as permanent judges after the Supreme Court collegium approved the proposal for the same last month, a central government notification said.

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint S/Shri Justices (l) Neranahalli Srinivasan Sanjay Gowda (2) Miss Jyoti Mulimani (3) Rangaswamy Nataraj (4) Hemant Chandangoudar (5) Pradeep Singh Yerur and (6) Maheshan Nagaprasanna, Additional Judges of the Karnataka High Court, to be Judges of the Karnataka High Court with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices,” the notification from the ministry of law and justice said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.