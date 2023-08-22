News / India News / Six arsonists held in ethnic violence-hit Manipur

Six arsonists held in ethnic violence-hit Manipur

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 22, 2023 08:29 AM IST

Thousands of houses have been burnt across the state since May 3 when ethnic clashes between Kukis and dominant Meiteis began

The Manipur Police late on Monday said they have arrested six people for their alleged involvement in arson at Langol in Imphal West a day earlier. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), police said the six, who were not named, set afire four abandoned homes, a hut, and one community hall.

Police said assailants set afire four abandoned homes, a hut, and one community hall on Sunday. (PTI/Representative)
Police said assailants set afire four abandoned homes, a hut, and one community hall on Sunday. (PTI/Representative)

Thousands of houses have been burnt across the state since May 3 when ethnic violence between Kukis and dominant Meiteis began. On Friday, a former parliamentarian’s house was set on fire in Imphal.

The violence has left over 50000 people displaced and over 150 dead. Some of the displaced from border towns such as Moreh fled to Myanmar. Around 400 such displaced people have been brought back.

Arms and ammunition were separately recovered in searches in the Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi, and Bishnupur districts. “07 (seven) arms and 81 (eighty-one) ammunitions from Imphal East, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts,” the Manipur Police said in a post on X.

At least 4000 arms have been reported looted from armouries of police stations since May 3. Police have been able to recover around 1200 arms.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out