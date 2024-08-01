 Six arrested for throwing beer bottles into mosque: Police | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Aug 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Six arrested for throwing beer bottles into mosque: Police

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Aug 01, 2024 07:26 AM IST

A group of seven-eight people consumed alcohol near the mosque and threw the bottles inside without any reason

Six people have been arrested and a minor has been detained for allegedly hurling beer bottles into the Firdosi Masjid in Sirawara town, Raichur district, a police officer said.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, the law enforcement officials engaged in discussions with local Muslim leaders to address the community's grievances and to prevent the escalation of the protest. (File photo)
Upon receiving reports of the incident, the law enforcement officials engaged in discussions with local Muslim leaders to address the community’s grievances and to prevent the escalation of the protest. (File photo)

The officer said that the incident took place on Tuesday night behind the town’s bus stand. Following the incident, the police arrested six people and detained a minor. The arrested people are NB Sagar (23), R Basava (24), KN Vijay (25), BR Ranganath (25), NS Suresh (22), BK Sabaiah (22). All are reported to be residents of Sirawara.

Sirawara police inspector B Guruchandra said: “The incident occurred at around 8:30 pm. A group of seven-eight people consumed alcohol near the mosque and threw the bottles inside without any reason. We received a phone call from the mosque immediately after the incident and rushed to the spot. Though the perpetrators fled the scene, we were able to apprehend them soon after.”

“We have arrested the six accused and booked them under BNS section 193 (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race) 351(2) (punishment for criminal intimidation). They were produced before the JMFC court on Wednesday, which remanded all the accused to 14 days of judicial custody,” he added.

The breaking of beer bottles inside the mosque and the damage to the mosque’s Darpa, a raised platform used for prayer and sermons, incensed the local Muslim community.

In response, hundreds of community members gathered at the mosque, demanding immediate action against the culprits.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, the law enforcement officials engaged in discussions with local Muslim leaders to address the community’s grievances and to prevent the escalation of the protest.

During the discussions, police officers assured the community leaders that those responsible would be brought to justice without delay.

Mohammed Siraj, a mosque committee member, expressed relief at the police’s quick response and said: “The timely intervention and arrest of the accused defused the tension in the area.”

News / India News / Six arrested for throwing beer bottles into mosque: Police
© 2024 HindustanTimes
