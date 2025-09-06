Search
Sat, Sept 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Gujarat: 6 dead after cargo ropeway breaks down at Pavagadh Hill temple

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 06, 2025 06:02 pm IST

The accident happened when a trolley carrying construction material for the Pavagadh ropeway broke down in Panchmahal district of Gujarat.

Six people died on Saturday after a trolley carrying construction material for the ropeway broke down at the Pavagadh Hill temple in Gujarat's Panchmahal district, police said.

Six killed in ropeway trolley accident in Gujarat(Screengrab from X)
Six killed in ropeway trolley accident in Gujarat(Screengrab from X)

The mishap occurred when a cable wire of the cargo ropeway snapped, causing the trolley to fall.

According to news agency PTI, Panchmahal DSP Harsh Dudhaat said, six people died after a trolley carrying construction material for the ropeway in Pavagadh broke down.

He added that police and fire brigade teams were present at the site conducting rescue and relief operations.

The temple, located at an elevation of around 800 metres, is accessible either by climbing roughly 2,000 steps or via cable cars. Officials said the ropeway meant for public use had been closed since morning due to inclement weather.

Pavagadh Hill, rising in three stages from Champaner, has a plateau at 1,471 feet. Its summit houses a heavily visited temple dedicated to Goddess Kali, drawing approximately 2.5 million visitors annually.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Gujarat: 6 dead after cargo ropeway breaks down at Pavagadh Hill temple
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On