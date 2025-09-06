Gujarat: 6 dead after cargo ropeway breaks down at Pavagadh Hill temple

Six people died on Saturday after a trolley carrying construction material for the ropeway broke down at the Pavagadh Hill temple in Gujarat's Panchmahal district, police said. Six killed in ropeway trolley accident in Gujarat(Screengrab from X)

The mishap occurred when a cable wire of the cargo ropeway snapped, causing the trolley to fall.

According to news agency PTI, Panchmahal DSP Harsh Dudhaat said, six people died after a trolley carrying construction material for the ropeway in Pavagadh broke down.

He added that police and fire brigade teams were present at the site conducting rescue and relief operations.

The temple, located at an elevation of around 800 metres, is accessible either by climbing roughly 2,000 steps or via cable cars. Officials said the ropeway meant for public use had been closed since morning due to inclement weather.

Pavagadh Hill, rising in three stages from Champaner, has a plateau at 1,471 feet. Its summit houses a heavily visited temple dedicated to Goddess Kali, drawing approximately 2.5 million visitors annually.