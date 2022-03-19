Six drown in post-Holi revelry in Odisha, two still missing

Six people drowned when they were taking a bath after Holi revelry while two are still missing in Odisha’s Jajpur district, officials said.

In Jajpur, bodies of four teenagers were fished out of Kharasrota river a day after they drowned while taking a bath after Holi celebrations. On Friday afternoon, seven teenagers of Badasuanar village in Jajpur district were swept away by the water currents of Kharasrota river while they were bathing after the festivities. One person has been rescued so far while four bodies were fished out by fire services and ODRAF personnel. Two teenagers are still missing.

In a separate incident, two youths of Sambalpur district drowned in Kharla river while taking a bath after Holi. Both the deceased hail from West Bengal and were working as daily wage earners.

Holi festivities took an ugly turn in Keonjhar and Balasore districts with 8 people injured in separate group clashes. In Gadabandhagoda village of Keonjhar district, group clashes ensued after one group pelted the other with stones. The condition of the two injured is said to be critical.

In Gobindpur village under Soro police station of Balasore district, three people were critically injured after two rival political groups clashed among themselves during Holi celebrations.