Six from Rajasthan held for assault on Jain monks in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch

PTI |
Apr 14, 2025 08:48 PM IST

All six accused were arrested and have been booked under stringent conditions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Six persons, including a minor boy, were held for allegedly attacking three Jain monks with sticks and sharp weapons in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday after being refused money in Madhya Pradesh's Singoli town, a police official said.

Accused Ganpat Nayak, Gopal Bhoe, Kanhaiya Lal, Raju Bhoe, Babu Sharma and the minor hail from Rajasthan's Chittorgarh.(Pexels)
Accused Ganpat Nayak, Gopal Bhoe, Kanhaiya Lal, Raju Bhoe, Babu Sharma and the minor hail from Rajasthan's Chittorgarh.(Pexels)

Accused Ganpat Nayak, Gopal Bhoe, Kanhaiya Lal, Raju Bhoe, Babu Sharma and the minor hail from Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, which is close to Neemuch, he said. "

Jain monks Shailesh Muni Ji, Balbhadra Muni Ji, and Munindra Muni Ji had stopped to rest at a Hanuman temple when the accused arrived there on three motorcycles and sought money from them after consuming liquor," Singoli police station SHO Bhura Lal Bhabhar told reporters.

Monks sustained injuries

The three monks, who sustained injuries on their heads and back, were taken to a nearby hospital but they refused medical treatment citing religious customs that forbade them from doing so after sunset, as per police. They were taken to a medical facility run by the Jain community after sunrise on Monday, police said. All six accused were arrested and have been booked under stringent conditions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Neemuch Superintendent of Police (SP ) Ankit Jaiswal told PTI.

Meanwhile, the Jain community protested the attack by calling a bandh (shutdown) in Singoli town in Monday. Shops were closed in response to the call.

