Six girls dead after overloaded tractor overturned on them in Bihar

The girls were playing and suddenly the trailer loaded with tiles overturned, in which six girls died, said a local Ramashish Choudhary.

india Updated: Nov 18, 2019 20:22 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Gopalganj (Bihar)
Six girls were killed after an overloaded tractor-trolley overturned on them. (Representative image)
Six girls were killed after an overloaded tractor-trolley overturned on them. (Representative image)(HT Photo)
         

Six children were killed after an overloaded tractor-trolley overturned on them on Monday in Gopalganj.

The girls were standing on the roadside of Sareya Narendra village when the incident took place.

“The trailer was carrying my tiles which had come from Rajasthan. In order to take a turn it fell on the girls,” former head of the village Shama Alam said.

The girls were playing and suddenly the trailer loaded with tiles overturned, in which six girls died, said a local Ramashish Choudhary.

District magistrate Arshad Aziz and Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Tiwari have reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

The deceased have been identified as Kajal Kumari (17), Lali Kumari (12), Kajal Kumari (12), Preeti Kumari (11), Anita Kumari,(10), Neelam Kumari (11).

